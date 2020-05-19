Gov. Lee announces $10 million in hospital grants

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee announced on Tuesday the distribution of $10 million in hospital readiness grants.

In a news release, Gov. Lee said the Small and Rural Hospital Readiness Grants aim to support hospitals facing financial strain because of COVID-19.

The grants were distributed to 29 hospitals in 28 Tennessee counties, and will help smaller hospitals bridge funding gaps caused by reduced patient volumes.

In West Tennessee, three local hospitals received grants. Those include:

Henderson County Community Hospital – $500,000

Henry County Medical Center – $500,000

Baptist Memorial – Carroll County – $250,000

For the full list of hospitals across the state who received grants, click here.