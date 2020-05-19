Health department holds third mask giveaway

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s round three of mask giveaways.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department gave away more free masks Tuesday.

Since starting, the health department has given away more than 10,000 masks.

They are asking you to please wear the mask.

“We’re so happy to see people want them and want to wear them. We just hope they take it seriously and actually wear them. Because, when you wear them, you’re protecting others and when they wear them they’re protecting you,” Mallory Cooke, public information officer for the health department, said.

The health department confirmed they had given out Tuesday’s supply of masks around 12:15 p.m.

They are expecting another shipment of masks and will have another giveaway when they get them.