Liberty Tech adds new football scoreboard

JACKSON, Tenn. — Highlighted in Crusader maroon, the Liberty Tech football program recently installed a brand new scoreboard that will be ready to go for the upcoming season. The project went up last Wednesday and is still in the final stages of completion, waiting to connect the board to the two new play clocks on the field.

Tuesday afternoon, first year head coach Scott Akin explained how this displays unity and commitment to the Liberty players and their fans.

“They see the work that we pour into the school. You know these kids need three things, they need consistency, they need a good work ethic, and they need love. And you know, there’s plenty of that here, and these kids see that the administration, the coaches are going to be out here working on this field, on the grass, you know taking some pride and ownership ourselves,” said Akin. “There’s a lot of good thing’s coming, there’s a lot of good things coming. We are invested in them, and you know they’re going to shine and they’re going to take pride in this, and a lot of good things are going to happen.”