South Side High School holds graduation ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — Another school celebrates their graduating class of 2020.

South Side High School held two graduation ceremonies Tuesday at the football stadium.

Students with last names starting with the letter A through the letter L graduated in the morning, and students with last names starting with the letter M through the letter Z graduated in the afternoon.

Faculty recognized several students for different scholarships and extra curricular acitivies.

Rain during the afternoon ceremony didn’t stop students from getting their diplomas.

“At first, I thought we weren’t going to have one, but it feels good to actually get the diploma and hear them say your name, and everyone cheer you on,” graduate Tyrelle Turner said.

“Having a graduation was great. I got to see a lot of old friends. We got to reunite and say one last goodbye,” graduate Tyler Sullivan said.

“It’s a little scary, but I’m very thankful that we have such a good staff that wanted to do this for us,” graduate Haley Foster said.

Around 200 students graduated in Tuesday’s two ceremonies.