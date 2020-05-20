18,532 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 309 deaths, 1,515 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 18,532 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, May 20. In addition, people have 309 died and 1,515 are hospitalized. Another 11,783 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 37
- Bedford County – 259
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 607
- Blount County – 76
- Bradley County – 84
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 13
- Carroll County – 26
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 94
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 8
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 62
- Crockett County — 14
- Cumberland County – 94
- Davidson County – 4,222
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 32
- Dickson County – 94
- Dyer County – 45
- Fayette County – 95
- Fentress County – 9
- Franklin County – 43
- Gibson County – 59
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 46
- Grundy County – 31
- Hamblen County – 24
- Hamilton County – 402
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 183
- Hardin County – 10
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 29
- Henderson County — 12
- Henry County — 20
- Hickman County – 52
- Houston County – 7
- Humphreys County – 12
- Jackson County – 13
- Jefferson County – 26
- Johnson County – 15
- Knox County – 319
- Lake County – 403
- Lauderdale County – 50
- Lawrence County – 22
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 19
- Loudon County – 102
- Macon County – 93
- Madison County – 162
- Marion County – 35
- Marshall County – 27
- Maury County – 73
- McMinn County – 125
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 22
- Monroe County – 53
- Montgomery County – 216
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 20
- Overton County – 18
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 2
- Polk County – 14
- Putnam County – 310
- Rhea County – 13
- Roane County – 9
- Robertson County – 301
- Rutherford County – 913
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 9
- Sevier County – 68
- Shelby County – 3,973
- Smith County – 29
- Stewart County — 8
- Sullivan County – 58
- Sumner County – 769
- Tipton County – 409
- Trousdale County — 1,384
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 16
- Washington County – 71
- Wayne County – 63
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 22
- Williamson County – 488
- Wilson County – 344
- Out of state – 344
- Pending – 70
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 7,386
- Black or African-American – 3,866
- Other/Multiracial – 1,718
- Asian – 375
- Pending – 5,187
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 9,111
- Hispanic – 2,933
- Pending – 6,488
Gender:
- Female – 7,665
- Male – 9,986
- Pending – 881
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.