18,532 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 309 deaths, 1,515 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 18,532 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, May 20. In addition, people have 309 died and 1,515 are hospitalized. Another 11,783 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 37

Bedford County – 259

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 607

Blount County – 76

Bradley County – 84

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 13

Carroll County – 26

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 94

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 8

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 62

Crockett County — 14

Cumberland County – 94

Davidson County – 4,222

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 32

Dickson County – 94

Dyer County – 45

Fayette County – 95

Fentress County – 9

Franklin County – 43

Gibson County – 59

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 46

Grundy County – 31

Hamblen County – 24

Hamilton County – 402

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 183

Hardin County – 10

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 29

Henderson County — 12

Henry County — 20

Hickman County – 52

Houston County – 7

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 13

Jefferson County – 26

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 319

Lake County – 403

Lauderdale County – 50

Lawrence County – 22

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 19

Loudon County – 102

Macon County – 93

Madison County – 162

Marion County – 35

Marshall County – 27

Maury County – 73

McMinn County – 125

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 53

Montgomery County – 216

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 20

Overton County – 18

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 2

Polk County – 14

Putnam County – 310

Rhea County – 13

Roane County – 9

Robertson County – 301

Rutherford County – 913

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 9

Sevier County – 68

Shelby County – 3,973

Smith County – 29

Stewart County — 8

Sullivan County – 58

Sumner County – 769

Tipton County – 409

Trousdale County — 1,384

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 16

Washington County – 71

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 26

White County – 22

Williamson County – 488

Wilson County – 344

Out of state – 344

Pending – 70

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 7,386

Black or African-American – 3,866

Other/Multiracial – 1,718

Asian – 375

Pending – 5,187

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 9,111

Hispanic – 2,933

Pending – 6,488

Gender:

Female – 7,665

Male – 9,986

Pending – 881

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.