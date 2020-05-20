Full-Time ASSISTANT OFFICE MGR.

ABC Columbia has an immediate opening for a Full-Time ASSISTANT OFFICE MGR.

Responsibilities include daily deposits, credit card processing. Management of AR aging with assistance of Business Manager. Monthly and interim invoicing. Assist with month end financial reports. Order office supplies. Reconcile daily program logs. Prepare and notarize co-op invoices and scripts for clients. Assist with credit approval and set up new advertisers.

The Assistant Office Manager is a key role offering support, accounting expertise and analytical skills to the Business Manager.

The ideal candidate will have an accounting degree and 2+ years of experience in a small multi-entity environment. Excellent people and communication skills are necessary. Must be highly organized and posse the ability to prioritize work. Experience with Microsoft Suite (Excel, Word and Power Point) required. Broadcast experience is a plus.

Email resume to:

Marty White, Business Mgr.

mwhite@abccolumbia.com

EOE