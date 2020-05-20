Milan continues renovations to new football stadium

MILAN, Tenn. — For years, Milan school officials have discussed the idea of renovating their high school football stadium. That plan is now being put into action.

Demolition began this past winter following the 2019 season, with the goal of completing the project by the beginning of August of this year. The final product will feature several new additions to the location.

“At the end of this we will have a new concession stand for the home side, a new restroom for the home side, a new entrance. We’ve flipped the sides from the home to the visitor. The new stadium will hold about 2,000 people on the home side, a little over 750 on the visitor side, new turf field,” said Milan Special School District Director Jonathan Criswell. “We’re going to have football at all levels of Milan Middle School and Milan High School, we’re going to have boys and girls varsity and junior varsity and middle school soccer next year also here. Our anticipation is it’s becoming a community place for soccer, for football, for whatever they can dream up,” said Milan High School Principal Greg Scott.

While there’s much to look forward to regarding the new facility, Milan school leaders described that this project goes beyond the sport of football.

“This is not just a renovation of a high school stadium or a renovation of a high school. This is really an economic development into our community. So as a school district we believe that the school should be strong, the facilities should be first class,” said Criswell. “For our community this is part of a large project where we’re doing improvements to our CTE building, to our high school campus. This was just phase one of all of that starting here at the stadium,” said Scott.