Stanley Black & Decker donates $25,000 to The Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund

JACKSON, Tenn. — Stanley Black & Decker has donated $25,000 to support The Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Foundation made the announcement in a news release Wednesday.

“Our community’s strength comes from our ability to support one another,” said The Foundation’s Vice President of Operations, Beth Koffman. “Without corporate partners such as Stanley Black & Decker, we could not assist the community in the way we do. Their generous donation will go a long way in helping those who have been most affected by this virus.”

The company is also supporting COVID-19 response efforts in other ways. Their tools and storage units, engineered fasteners, and security solutions are used by essential workers.

They are also developing 3D face shield printing in addition to technology for medical products.

“Stanley Black & Decker is immensely proud of our partnership with The West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation, which is just one part of our company-wide effort to empower the front lines in the fight against COVID-19,” said Don Tucker, Plant Manager. “True to our purpose – For Those Who Make The World – we are committed to doing our part by helping communities and governments mitigate the effects of the virus.”

The Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund provides grants to organizations working with those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. To learn more, click here.