State issues new guidelines for businesses; allows reopening of attractions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is taking more steps towards easing restrictions that were placed on businesses due to COVID-19.

The state issued guidelines on Wednesday that say retailers and restaurants could increase their capacity so long as social distancing measures stay in effect, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

These updated guidelines say restaurants should continue to space tables 6 feet apart, and place a physical barrier where social distancing cannot be practiced, the release says.

The release says bars will remain closed unless used for seated, in-restaurant dining. The guidelines says live music may also be played if proper precautions are in place.

The state also announced new guidelines for attractions such as concert venues, amusement and water parks, theaters, zoos and more.

These new guidelines include screening employees and customers, managing guest flow and limiting capacity, according to the release.

To view the full guidelines, view the following links:

Madison, Shelby, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox and Sullivan Counties will continue to follow individual, county-specific reopening plans, according to the release.

The new and updated guidelines will be effective Friday, May 22.