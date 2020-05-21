18,961 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 313 deaths, 1,539 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 18,961 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, May 21. In addition, 313 people have died and 1,539 are hospitalized. Another 12,191 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 37
- Bedford County – 262
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 607
- Blount County – 77
- Bradley County – 89
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 15
- Carroll County – 26
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 97
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 8
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 63
- Crockett County — 14
- Cumberland County – 96
- Davidson County – 4,292
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 32
- Dickson County – 97
- Dyer County – 45
- Fayette County – 98
- Fentress County – 9
- Franklin County – 44
- Gibson County – 59
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 46
- Grundy County – 31
- Hamblen County – 24
- Hamilton County – 425
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 184
- Hardin County – 10
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 29
- Henderson County — 12
- Henry County — 28
- Hickman County – 52
- Houston County – 7
- Humphreys County – 12
- Jackson County – 13
- Jefferson County – 27
- Johnson County – 15
- Knox County – 321
- Lake County – 403
- Lauderdale County – 51
- Lawrence County – 22
- Lewis County — 2
- Lincoln County – 22
- Loudon County – 110
- Macon County – 93
- Madison County – 162
- Marion County – 35
- Marshall County – 27
- Maury County – 74
- McMinn County – 124
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 22
- Monroe County – 55
- Montgomery County – 217
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 20
- Overton County – 18
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 2
- Polk County – 14
- Putnam County – 321
- Rhea County – 188
- Roane County – 9
- Robertson County – 317
- Rutherford County – 930
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 10
- Sevier County – 69
- Shelby County – 4,033
- Smith County – 29
- Stewart County — 8
- Sullivan County – 60
- Sumner County – 778
- Tipton County – 409
- Trousdale County — 1,385
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 16
- Washington County – 68
- Wayne County – 63
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 22
- Williamson County – 491
- Wilson County – 344
- Out of state – 339
- Pending – 67
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 7,618
- Black or African-American – 3,932
- Other/Multiracial – 1,770
- Asian – 381
- Pending – 5,260
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 9,346
- Hispanic – 3,124
- Pending – 6,491
Gender:
- Female – 7,779
- Male – 10,378
- Pending – 804
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.