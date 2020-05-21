18,961 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 313 deaths, 1,539 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 18,961 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, May 21. In addition, 313 people have died and 1,539 are hospitalized. Another 12,191 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 37

Bedford County – 262

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 607

Blount County – 77

Bradley County – 89

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 15

Carroll County – 26

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 97

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 8

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 63

Crockett County — 14

Cumberland County – 96

Davidson County – 4,292

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 32

Dickson County – 97

Dyer County – 45

Fayette County – 98

Fentress County – 9

Franklin County – 44

Gibson County – 59

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 46

Grundy County – 31

Hamblen County – 24

Hamilton County – 425

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 184

Hardin County – 10

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 29

Henderson County — 12

Henry County — 28

Hickman County – 52

Houston County – 7

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 13

Jefferson County – 27

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 321

Lake County – 403

Lauderdale County – 51

Lawrence County – 22

Lewis County — 2

Lincoln County – 22

Loudon County – 110

Macon County – 93

Madison County – 162

Marion County – 35

Marshall County – 27

Maury County – 74

McMinn County – 124

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 55

Montgomery County – 217

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 20

Overton County – 18

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 2

Polk County – 14

Putnam County – 321

Rhea County – 188

Roane County – 9

Robertson County – 317

Rutherford County – 930

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 10

Sevier County – 69

Shelby County – 4,033

Smith County – 29

Stewart County — 8

Sullivan County – 60

Sumner County – 778

Tipton County – 409

Trousdale County — 1,385

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 16

Washington County – 68

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 26

White County – 22

Williamson County – 491

Wilson County – 344

Out of state – 339

Pending – 67

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 7,618

Black or African-American – 3,932

Other/Multiracial – 1,770

Asian – 381

Pending – 5,260

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 9,346

Hispanic – 3,124

Pending – 6,491

Gender:

Female – 7,779

Male – 10,378

Pending – 804

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.