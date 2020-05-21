Cooper leaves Jackson Christian for head coaching position at Scotts Hill

JACKSON, Tenn. — Late Wednesday night, Jackson Christian announced that head baseball coach Chuck Cooper would be leaving his position with the Eagles to become the next head coach at Scotts Hill High School.

Cooper had been with the Jackson Christian program for a total of 16 years, leading the Eagles to two state championships in 2008 and 2014. Looking ahead to the future, Cooper desires to continue cultivating a winning culture at Scotts Hill.

“One of the biggest things I’m looking forward to is working with a group of people that are hungry to win, tremendous administration, tremendous potential, tremendous resources,” said Cooper. “And I’m looking forward to working with the people of Henderson County to not only bring more state championships to Scotts Hill High School, I’m looking forward to working with the people of Henderson County to build Scotts Hill into the best community full of young leaders that we can.”