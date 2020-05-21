Dyersburg State releases spring 2020 dean’s list, honor roll
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College has released the spring 2020 dean’s list and honor roll.
A release from DSCC says students on the dean’s list earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher, and students on the honor roll earned a GPA between 3.0 and 3.49.
The Dyersburg State spring 2020 dean’s list includes:
Carroll County
- Huntingdon – Kimberly Garrison
Coffee County
- Hillsboro – Harley Hinshaw
Crockett County
- Friendship – Stacey Jackson
Dyer County
- Dyersburg – Elizabeth Adair, Trayshuanna Barbee, Sherilee Barch, Johnathon Bennett, Hanna Box, Chelsey Burnette, Katlyn Canada, Monica Carson, Mariah Cates, Benjamin Cloar, Addison Colvin, Skyla Hunter, Ashley Kesterson, Brooke Lawson, Corbin Lee, Precious Lindsley, Chandler Matheny, Caitlin McGarity, Alexandra McKelvy, Chantell Moore, Meghan Moore, James Richardson, Elizabeth Smith, Ayako Tezuka, Akilah Vaughn, Jordan Warren and Patrick Warren
- Finley – Anna-Glynn Hester and Allison Housewright
- Friendship – John Etheridge and Morgan Nash
- Newbern – Autumn Andrew, Rebecca Bevis, Angela Busse, Joseph Carolin, Callie Hinson, Kaylee Kuykendoll, Alyssa Moody, Nancy Rivera, Savannah Tabor, Misty Vaughn, Bradley Via, Isabel Viar, Caleb Wilbanks, Brandy Wilson and Megan Yochum
- Trimble – Kearstin Owsley
Fayette County
- Eads – Hannah Stoner and Rebekah Stoner
- Oakland – Sydney Smith
Gibson County
- Dyer – Garrett Doss, Jo Gilliland and Thomas O’Daniel
- Humboldt – Kirby Cole and Shelby West
- Medina – Michael Simpson
- Trenton – Brandi Adams, Logan Warren and Mary Whittemore
Hardeman County
- Saulsbury – Mikayla Vincent
Haywood County
- Stanton – Christin Sharp
Henderson County
- Lexington – Daelyn Darnell and Jessica Johnson
Henry County
- Paris – Emily Gilstrap and Eva Singleton
Lafayette County
- Lafayette, Louisiana – Mark Edmond
Lake County
- Tiptonville – Christie Badger, Angela Burrus, Dawn Dean, Joshua England, Grace Fortune and Adam Wright
Lauderdale County
- Gates – Sarah Cheshire and Emilee Laman
- Halls – Camryn Blackwood, Molly Farley, Justin Moore, Aleigha Mudd, Kelsey Perry and John Prater
- Henning – Charity Bell and Famous Jones
- Ripley – Payton Baskin, Leigh Braden, Matthew Chalk, Camryn Gray, Charles Jenkins, Jerry Lewis, Jeremy Lovelady, Kayla Morris, Elizabeth Romero, Johnny Smith and Janiya Taylor
Madison County
- Jackson – Amber Johnson, John Melton, Susana Rayas-Meza, Michael Threadgill and Shantia Woodard
Madison County
- Richmond, Kentucky – Gabrielle Napier
Marshall County
- Byhalia, Mississippi – Kayla Bowles
McNairy County
- Finger – Amy Janes
Obion County
- Hornbeak – Jerry Darnall and Laura Gooch
- Rives – Alexis Johnson, Allie Johnson and Lexi King
- South Fulton – Randy Cox and Jiten Dave
- Troy – Jayden Campbell, Jessica Holmes, Katelin Jones, Alexandria Mealer and Paul Wisener
- Union City – Kahlea Boyd, Kalie Eaves, Danielle Gansereit, Paul Holdeman, Charles Irvine, Valeria Jimenez, Lindsay Molands, Virginia Taylor and Letha Virden
Pemiscot County
- Caruthersville, Missouri – Cheyenne Bowman and Ashley Busch
Shelby County
- Arlington – Skylar Allen, Gabrielle Bueno, Jesse Burns and Cara McMorran
- Bartlett – Matthew Cutshaw and Anna McClung
- Cordova – Spencer Layton
- Lakeland – Jacob Smith
- Memphis – Cameron Berry and Jordan Johnson
- Millington – Payton Barger, Sarah Bosworth, Rebekah Caudle, Andrew Martin, Kirby Oglesby and John Quinn
Tipton County
- Atoka – Adrienne Bridges, Zerick Brown, Darold Cooper, Jason Cowgill, Davina’Grace Dewitt, Molly DiBiasi, Madison Emery, Tyler Flynn, Mary Giannini, Anna Haun, Logan Hawkins, Amari Hayes, Morgan Kiernan, Brett Kirk, Samantha Kolbe, Kristin Long, Keith Milburn, Evan Montgomery, Charles Ruffin, Abigail Taylor, Presley Wilson, Christy Woelm, Ranee York and Allyson Young
- Brighton – Pamela Blesi, Allison Click, Wesley Crawford, Joshua Dawson, Jada Goodwin, Herbert Harrington, Alicia Hobock, Michelle Johnson, Dillon Lane, Brianna Langford, Dorothy Maness, Tammy Mauk, Caitlin Pfeifer, Madison Richie-Guin, Kristin Sallee and Myles Stephens
- Burlison – James Comer, Kayla Lovett and Lilyan Williams
- Covington – Shamaya Adams,Danielle Atkins, Zakaryy Bandy, William Black, Lydia Cotnam, Kaitlin Dembicky, Hanna Johnson, Lauren Jordan, Madison Luttrell, Ian Marsinko, Currie McIntyre, Ally Mize, Cynthia Ralph, Rylie Russell, Travis Sheppard, Kaitlyn Thornton, Nicholas Varner, Jonathan Voss and Noah Walls
- Drummonds – Ashanti Bateman, Autumn Cooper, Tori Mattila, Jamie Pruett, Brittany Tullos and Jacqueline Williams
- Munford – Autumn Alexander, Kyle Barnes, Hannah Barr, Christopher Flanagan, Kami Henley, Alyssa Kauffman, Jacob Pitt, Ashley Quirk, Jessica Roberts, Julie Rowand, Emily Schneider and Matthew Wiggins
- Stanton – Porter Wright
Weakley County
- Dresden – Elora Rumbaugh and Justin Staples
- Martin – Jacob Craddock, Jessica Gibson, Trent Hailey, Hannah McCroskey, Brandon McMinn, Torie Palmer, Joshua Pope, Viviana Rodriguez-Rico and Nathan Wisher
The Dyersburg State Community College spring 2020 honor roll includes:
Carroll County
- Lavinia – Cody Criss
Chester County
- Finger – Kaylan Ross
Crockett County
- Bells – Sophia Galvan
- Friendship – Catherine Gitchell
- Gadsden – Charles Lamb
De Soto County
- Olive Branch, Mississippi – Cameron Goodwin
Dyer County
- Dyersburg – Brittany Aden, Raylyn Alvarez , Cameron Blackwood, Ronnie Booker, April Brisentine, Haley Brooks, Rebecca Cloar, Channa Cole, Cassidy Coultas,