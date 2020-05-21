Dyersburg State releases spring 2020 dean’s list, honor roll

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Dyersburg State Community College has released the spring 2020 dean’s list and honor roll.

A release from DSCC says students on the dean’s list earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher, and students on the honor roll earned a GPA between 3.0 and 3.49.

The Dyersburg State spring 2020 dean’s list includes:

Carroll County

Huntingdon – Kimberly Garrison

Coffee County

Hillsboro – Harley Hinshaw

Crockett County

Friendship – Stacey Jackson

Dyer County

Dyersburg – Elizabeth Adair, Trayshuanna Barbee, Sherilee Barch, Johnathon Bennett, Hanna Box, Chelsey Burnette, Katlyn Canada, Monica Carson, Mariah Cates, Benjamin Cloar, Addison Colvin, Skyla Hunter, Ashley Kesterson, Brooke Lawson, Corbin Lee, Precious Lindsley, Chandler Matheny, Caitlin McGarity, Alexandra McKelvy, Chantell Moore, Meghan Moore, James Richardson, Elizabeth Smith, Ayako Tezuka, Akilah Vaughn, Jordan Warren and Patrick Warren

Fayette County

Eads – Hannah Stoner and Rebekah Stoner

Gibson County

Dyer – Garrett Doss, Jo Gilliland and Thomas O’Daniel

Michael Simpson Trenton – Brandi Adams, Logan Warren and Mary Whittemore

Hardeman County

Saulsbury – Mikayla Vincent

Haywood County

Stanton – Christin Sharp

Henderson County

Lexington – Daelyn Darnell and Jessica Johnson

Henry County

Paris – Emily Gilstrap and Eva Singleton

Lafayette County

Lafayette, Louisiana – Mark Edmond

Lake County

Tiptonville – Christie Badger, Angela Burrus, Dawn Dean, Joshua England, Grace Fortune and Adam Wright

Lauderdale County

Gates – Sarah Cheshire and Emilee Laman

Charity Bell and Famous Jones Ripley – Payton Baskin, Leigh Braden, Matthew Chalk, Camryn Gray, Charles Jenkins, Jerry Lewis, Jeremy Lovelady, Kayla Morris, Elizabeth Romero, Johnny Smith and Janiya Taylor

Madison County

Jackson – Amber Johnson, John Melton, Susana Rayas-Meza, Michael Threadgill and Shantia Woodard

Madison County

Richmond, Kentucky – Gabrielle Napier

Marshall County

Byhalia, Mississippi – Kayla Bowles

McNairy County

Finger – Amy Janes

Obion County

Hornbeak – Jerry Darnall and Laura Gooch

Jayden Campbell, Jessica Holmes, Katelin Jones, Alexandria Mealer and Paul Wisener Union City – Kahlea Boyd, Kalie Eaves, Danielle Gansereit, Paul Holdeman, Charles Irvine, Valeria Jimenez, Lindsay Molands, Virginia Taylor and Letha Virden

Pemiscot County

Caruthersville, Missouri – Cheyenne Bowman and Ashley Busch

Shelby County

Arlington – Skylar Allen, Gabrielle Bueno, Jesse Burns and Cara McMorran

Cameron Berry and Jordan Johnson Millington – Payton Barger, Sarah Bosworth, Rebekah Caudle, Andrew Martin, Kirby Oglesby and John Quinn

Tipton County

Atoka – Adrienne Bridges, Zerick Brown, Darold Cooper, Jason Cowgill, Davina’Grace Dewitt, Molly DiBiasi, Madison Emery, Tyler Flynn, Mary Giannini, Anna Haun, Logan Hawkins, Amari Hayes, Morgan Kiernan, Brett Kirk, Samantha Kolbe, Kristin Long, Keith Milburn, Evan Montgomery, Charles Ruffin, Abigail Taylor, Presley Wilson, Christy Woelm, Ranee York and Allyson Young

Weakley County

Dresden – Elora Rumbaugh and Justin Staples

The Dyersburg State Community College spring 2020 honor roll includes:

Carroll County

Lavinia – Cody Criss

Chester County

Finger – Kaylan Ross

Crockett County

Bells – Sophia Galvan

Catherine Gitchell Gadsden – Charles Lamb

De Soto County

Olive Branch, Mississippi – Cameron Goodwin

Dyer County