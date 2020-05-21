“Essential Heroes” bobblehead series highlights essential workers

MILWAUKEE, Tenn. — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced a bobblehead series honoring essential workers.

A news release from the organization says the bobbleheads will feature 35 different professions.

The release says for every bobblehead sold, $5 will be donated donated to the Protect Heroes Foundation.

If you would like to preorder a bobble or check to see what professions are available, visit their website.