Jackson Animal Care Center seeks artists for murals

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local artist adds some pizzazz to a temporary place for animals looking for a forever home.

“People walk in this way, and it would be the first thing they see when they go back and look at the dogs. It would give them more of the idea of, these dogs are here to go home, they need a home to be loved,” artist Harlei McClintock said.

The Jackson Animal Care Center put out a call for local artists to color their world, and South Side High School incoming freshman McClintock answered.

“I like dogs, and I like to paint, and I like colors,” McClintock said. “So, I thought to do them abstract so that it would bring more color into here.”

This abstract dog mural is the shelter’s first piece of art in progress.

Interim-Shelter Director Whitney Owen said she received feedback from community members who thought the shelter environment wasn’t welcoming.

“It is very austere and very clinical. We’ve heard more than once that it resembles prison,” Owen said. “I don’t want anybody to ever walk in here and feel that vibe because it’s not conducive to a family-friendly environment. It’s not conducive to wanting to add a new member to your family.”

It’s McClintock’s first mural, and she’s excited to see it come to life.

“It’s actually really cool because I usually do it at school, and it’s nice to actually have it out where other people can see it,” McClintock said.

“We want to make sure the shelter is as much fun as possible. No dog or cat ever wants to wind up here, but we want to make sure when they do wind up here, that it’s a loving environment, it’s as calm as it can be, and not any more stressful than it has to be,” Owen said.

If you’re interested in creating a mural, you can stop by the shelter, email the shelter at jacc@cityofjackson.net, or email Whitney Owen at wowen@cityofjackson.net.

Bring a rough design to show your idea. You will have to provide your own art supplies.