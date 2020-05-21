JMCSS moves JCM, North Side graduations to Oman Arena

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two Jackson graduations scheduled for Friday have been moved due to weather concerns.

Jackson-Madison County School System confirmed Thursday that JCM Early College High and North Side High School graduation ceremonies have been moved to Oman Arena.

Graduation for JCM seniors is still scheduled for 4 p.m., and North Side’s ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Procedures will remain the same. Social distancing guidelines are still in effect and masks are suggested.

A ticket is required to attend the ceremonies.

Both graduations were originally scheduled to be held at the Ballpark at Jackson.