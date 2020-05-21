Liberty Tech celebrates graduation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Liberty Technology Magnet High School had 183 students on the field at the Ballpark for their graduation.

Students walked in as they heard their family and friends cheering. Faculty members say they were excited to hold graduation with the circumstances.

Assistant Principal Mitzi Kirk explains why Liberty’s class of 2020 is special.

“They’re a great group of students. You could tell tonight when we were getting together, they had missed each other and they were excited about coming together again for graduation,” Kirk said.

Some students even decorated their caps to celebrate.