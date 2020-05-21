Local high school holds graduation at Ballpark

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students celebrated their graduation at a different venue.

Madison Academic Magnet High School celebrated 76 students from their graduating class of 2020 at the Ballpark.

Families and friends spaced out in the stands to cheer on their graduates. Signs with students’ names and faces lined one side of the field.

Students walked in wearing masks, but were allowed to remove them after sitting down.

Principal Chad Guthrie says seeing the class of 2020 graduate is a bittersweet moment.

“This is what we pushed them and worked them for all that time, but the bitterness comes in because next August we will miss them,” Guthrie said.

Students were given a limited number of tickets to lower the amount of people in the stands.