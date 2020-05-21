Restaurants offer services for Memorial Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two restaurants are offering unique services for Memorial Day weekend.

Throughout the weekend, LongHorn Steakhouse will offer a customers the chance to ask grilling experts questions over social media.

Your questions can be answered by simply asking for help on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #LHGRILLUS. You can also post the question to LongHorn’s Facebook page.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen will also be offering fully-cooked family meals. To place your order visit their website.