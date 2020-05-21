Rose Hill School holds drive-thru graduation

JACKSON, Tenn. — Rose Hill School held a social distancing drive-thru graduation for their students, and it was quite emotional.

Parents lined up and drove through. Each student received a certificate, a gift and photo.

“Their end of eighth grade has been a little different. We always have an eighth grade celebration, and this year has been a little different. They are moving on to high school, and so we want them to know that they are Rose Hill ready, and they are prepared. We are proud of them and we celebrate their accomplishments,” said Rose Hill Principal Dr. Teresa McSweeney.

The WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team wants to congratulate the class of 2020.