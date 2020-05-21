State announces new guidelines; updates program for essential workers

NASHVEILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee signed another executive order help reopen the state.

Gov. Lee says he has signed a new order that will allow groups of up to 50 people to participate in social and recreational activities together.

Previously no more than 10 people could be together at one time. Large attractions, as well as bars, are now allowed to open as long as they follow state guidelines.

Gov. Lee says we can not forget that the virus is still a health threat.

“We can lift restrictions and open up our economy, but we can never forget that social distancing continues to mitigate the spread of this virus, which still exists in our communities. It still exists in our state,” Gov. Lee said.

The Department of Human Service is also looking to help essential workers across the state by expanding childcare support.

Anyone considered an essential worker is now eligible for the COVID-19 Essential Employee Childcare Payment Assistance Program.

The program will be available until mid-August.

As for education, Gov. Lee says learning opportunities will still be available over the summer.

PBS channels will continue to offer educational shows.

You can take part every day from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The shows focus on grades one through six. Other programs will be extended as well.