Virtual fair connects Tennesseans with job opportunities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A virtual resource fair is helping connect Tennesseans with local employers.

The Virtual Employment and Education Resource Fair will provide job seekers with employment opportunities through the internet and through videoconferencing, according to a news release from the Tennessee Department of Human Services.

The release says the fair will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday.

Speedway, Goodwill, the University of Tennessee and more have will be taking part, according to the release.

The department is encouraging people to register by 10 a.m. To register, click here.

For more information, visit the department’s website.