19,394 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 315 deaths, 1,560 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 19,394 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, May 22. In addition, 315 people have died and 1,560 are hospitalized. Another 12,566 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 37
- Bedford County – 263
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 607
- Blount County – 78
- Bradley County – 90
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 15
- Carroll County – 26
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 100
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 8
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 64
- Crockett County — 14
- Cumberland County – 97
- Davidson County – 4,396
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 32
- Dickson County – 101
- Dyer County – 46
- Fayette County – 100
- Fentress County – 9
- Franklin County – 45
- Gibson County – 60
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 47
- Grundy County – 31
- Hamblen County – 25
- Hamilton County – 468
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 187
- Hardin County – 10
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 29
- Henderson County — 12
- Henry County — 29
- Hickman County – 52
- Houston County – 7
- Humphreys County – 12
- Jackson County – 14
- Jefferson County – 27
- Johnson County – 15
- Knox County – 322
- Lake County – 406
- Lauderdale County – 51
- Lawrence County – 23
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 26
- Loudon County – 130
- Macon County – 97
- Madison County – 163
- Marion County – 35
- Marshall County – 28
- Maury County – 78
- McMinn County – 124
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 22
- Monroe County – 57
- Montgomery County – 218
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 21
- Overton County – 18
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 2
- Polk County – 14
- Putnam County – 350
- Rhea County – 193
- Roane County – 10
- Robertson County – 335
- Rutherford County – 950
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 10
- Sevier County – 70
- Shelby County – 4,127
- Smith County – 29
- Stewart County — 8
- Sullivan County – 61
- Sumner County – 792
- Tipton County – 423
- Trousdale County — 1,390
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 16
- Washington County – 68
- Wayne County – 63
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 22
- Williamson County – 500
- Wilson County – 343
- Out of state – 353
- Pending – 61
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 7,796
- Black or African-American – 4,006
- Other/Multiracial – 384
- Asian – 1,854
- Pending – 5,354
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 9,586
- Hispanic – 3,324
- Pending – 6,484
Gender:
- Female – 7,987
- Male – 10,627
- Pending – 780
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.