19,394 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 315 deaths, 1,560 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 19,394 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, May 22. In addition, 315 people have died and 1,560 are hospitalized. Another 12,566 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 37

Bedford County – 263

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 607

Blount County – 78

Bradley County – 90

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 15

Carroll County – 26

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 100

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 8

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 64

Crockett County — 14

Cumberland County – 97

Davidson County – 4,396

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 32

Dickson County – 101

Dyer County – 46

Fayette County – 100

Fentress County – 9

Franklin County – 45

Gibson County – 60

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 47

Grundy County – 31

Hamblen County – 25

Hamilton County – 468

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 187

Hardin County – 10

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 29

Henderson County — 12

Henry County — 29

Hickman County – 52

Houston County – 7

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 14

Jefferson County – 27

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 322

Lake County – 406

Lauderdale County – 51

Lawrence County – 23

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 26

Loudon County – 130

Macon County – 97

Madison County – 163

Marion County – 35

Marshall County – 28

Maury County – 78

McMinn County – 124

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 22

Monroe County – 57

Montgomery County – 218

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 21

Overton County – 18

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 2

Polk County – 14

Putnam County – 350

Rhea County – 193

Roane County – 10

Robertson County – 335

Rutherford County – 950

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 10

Sevier County – 70

Shelby County – 4,127

Smith County – 29

Stewart County — 8

Sullivan County – 61

Sumner County – 792

Tipton County – 423

Trousdale County — 1,390

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 16

Washington County – 68

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 26

White County – 22

Williamson County – 500

Wilson County – 343

Out of state – 353

Pending – 61

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 7,796

Black or African-American – 4,006

Other/Multiracial – 384

Asian – 1,854

Pending – 5,354

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 9,586

Hispanic – 3,324

Pending – 6,484

Gender:

Female – 7,987

Male – 10,627

Pending – 780

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.