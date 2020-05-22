Alexander Elementary students honored with drive-thru ceremony

JACKSON, Tenn. — Alexander Elementary School kindergarten students got the graduation they wanted.

The kindergarten classes got to experience a drive-thru graduation ceremony.

Around 60 students hopped in cars — driven by their parents — and got to see their teachers for the first time in over two months.

They were given a cheerful greeting and a graduation certificate.

Principal Carolyn Caldwell said it is crucial that students know their hard work is acknowledged.

“Two graduations we feel like you can’t miss are kindergarten and high school, so we decided we would do this today. All the teachers are here to wave goodbye to them and to congratulate them,” Caldwell said.

The school broke up the ceremony into three separate groupings.