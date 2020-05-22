Educator of the Week: Megan Fesmire

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week.

This week is recognizing Megan Fesmire, an eighth grade teacher at Westover Elementary School in Henderson County.

Fesmire says her favorite part of teaching is being able to build relationships with her students.

Fesmire is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

