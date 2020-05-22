Health department confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases, total up to 167

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total to 167, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The most recent patients are a 14-year-old girl and a 52-year-old woman.

Health department staff are reaching out to anyone who may have had contact with these patients.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is currently on a ventilator.

Of the 167 patients, 153 are completely recovered.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 107 (64%)

38301: 43 (26%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 103 (62%)

White: 50 (30%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 4 (2%)

Unspecified: 3 (2%)

Gender:

Female: 92 (55%)

Male: 75 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 153 (91%)

Not recovered: 1 (1%)

Better: 8 (5%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: