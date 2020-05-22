JCM, North Side hold graduation ceremonies

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two more schools in the Jackson-Madison County School System have commended the class of 2020.

“I’m just glad that Jackson-Madison County allowed us to be able to still have a graduation because I know many people still aren’t able to walk across the stage,” said Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School salutatorian Gabrielle Burton.

“Pomp and Circumstance” filled the Oman Arena Friday as students in the class of 2020 celebrated a special day, a day they weren’t even sure they’d see.

Jackson Central-Merry Early College High School celebrated 63 graduating seniors.

“They’ve done everything to finish classes and all they needed to do to be able to accomplish not only getting a high school diploma, but 26 of them also get their associates degree,” said JCM Principal Nathan Lewis.

“We are more than just kids who are in high school and kids who are taking college classes. We are college students, and we are high school students,” said JCM valedictorian Dallas Jones.

Not only that, Lewis says they’ve amassed almost 2,500 dual enrollment credits and over 11,000 community service hours.

It’s also the school’s second graduating class since establishment in 2015.

“We shouldn’t think we can’t do it because we just proved that we can,” Jones said.

Not only did Jackson Central-Merry enjoy their graduation ceremony, North Side High School followed after.

About 210 seniors from North Side High School’s class of 2020 filed into the arena floor as their families cheered from above.

Students say they are grateful to have a graduation and say they feel the last few months have taught them something.

