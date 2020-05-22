Local university plans to reopen campus for in-person classes

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University announced plans to welcome students back for on-campus classes and activities for the fall semester.

“We are doing a lot of planning right now around that and that is kind of changing week by week,” said FHU Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management Joe Askew. “But right now our plan is to reopen in August.”

FHU’s COVID-19 task force is developing precautionary measures and safety recommendations to keep the students and campus safe.

“It’s a long time between now and August, and we are following all of the state, local, federal, both healthcare and government agency, regulations and guidelines and recommendations,” Askew said.

Askew says the university’s primary concern is the safety of the students. He says the plans being made right now aim to provide the safest learning environment.

Askew says they are deciding what the campus will look like, and all options are being taken into consideration including providing kiosks with hand sanitizer, going in between classes and wiping down surfaces and more.

“Requiring students to possibly wear safety masks if that’s necessary as well,” Askew said.

After polls and surveys were conducted, he says a lot of faculty and students are excited about being back on campus.

“We are holding on hope and being optimistic about being back together in August and providing the greatest academic preparation and student experience that we can provide here on campus,” Askew said .

In-person classes on Freed-Hardeman’s campus are tentatively scheduled to resume in August.