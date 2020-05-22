Mugshots : Madison County : 05/21/20 – 05/22/20 May 22, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/13Carla Rollins Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Brandon Partee Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Carlium Brooks Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Derrontarius Harvey Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Dexter Pirtle Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Henry Adkisson Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Ida Crowley Shoplifting/theft of property, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13James Cole Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Katherine McCoy Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Keith Busby Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Robert See Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Roderick Owens Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Timothy McGowen Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/21/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/22/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest