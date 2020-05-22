Mugshots : Madison County : 05/21/20 – 05/22/20

1/13 Carla Rollins Shoplifting/theft of property

2/13 Brandon Partee Vandalism

3/13 Carlium Brooks Evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/13 Derrontarius Harvey Violation of community corrections

5/13 Dexter Pirtle Violation of community corrections

6/13 Henry Adkisson Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, evading arrest, reckless endangerment

7/13 Ida Crowley Shoplifting/theft of property, resisting stop/arrest

8/13 James Cole Violation of community corrections



9/13 Katherine McCoy Failure to appear

10/13 Keith Busby Violation of community corrections

11/13 Robert See Violation of community corrections

12/13 Roderick Owens Violation of community corrections

13/13 Timothy McGowen Violation of probation



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/21/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/22/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.