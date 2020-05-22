School holds celebration for retiring employee

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local school is honoring one of their longtime employees with a special surprise party.

Nova Early Learning Center held a drive-thru retirement party in honor of speech pathologist Nancy Jernigan. She’s retiring after 38 years.

Friends, family, parents, faculty and staff drove up in their vehicles, gave gifts and cards, received cupcakes and said their goodbyes to Jernigan from a distance.

The best part of all, Jernigan says she had no idea this party was planned for her.

“And we had to be sneaky and set up our stuff and not make lots of commotion when we were walking around so she doesn’t have any idea,” said Special Ed Pre-K teacher Shannon Ferguson.

“This parade was awesome. It was worth working 38 years to just come to this. It was awesome,” Jernigan said.

Faculty and staff say they will miss Jernigan’s outgoing personality, as well as working with her.

Congratulations to Jernigan from the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team!