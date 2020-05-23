19,789 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 329 deaths, 1,573 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 19,789 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, May 23. In addition, 329 people have died and 1,573 have been hospitalized. Another 12,745 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 39

Bedford County – 264

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 607

Blount County – 81

Bradley County – 91

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 16

Carroll County – 27

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 103

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 8

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 65

Crockett County — 14

Cumberland County – 107

Davidson County – 4,465

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 33

Dickson County – 101

Dyer County – 48

Fayette County – 104

Fentress County – 9

Franklin County – 45

Gibson County – 61

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 48

Grundy County – 31

Hamblen County – 25

Hamilton County – 511

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 188

Hardin County – 11

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 29

Henderson County — 12

Henry County — 29

Hickman County – 54

Houston County – 7

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 16

Jefferson County – 27

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 326

Lake County – 408

Lauderdale County – 51

Lawrence County – 24

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 26

Loudon County – 131

Macon County – 97

Madison County –164

Marion County – 36

Marshall County – 27

Maury County – 78

McMinn County – 133

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 25

Monroe County – 56

Montgomery County – 234

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 24

Overton County – 20

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 14

Putnam County – 359

Rhea County – 194

Roane County – 13

Robertson County – 360

Rutherford County – 977

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 10

Sevier County – 72

Shelby County – 4,225

Smith County – 29

Stewart County — 8

Sullivan County – 61

Sumner County – 809

Tipton County – 426

Trousdale County — 1,388

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 19

Washington County – 72

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 26

White County – 24

Williamson County – 503

Wilson County – 343

Out of state – 341

Pending – 81

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 7,933

Black or African-American – 4,075

Other/Multiracial – 1,954

Asian – 385

Pending – 5,442

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 9,898

Hispanic – 3,470

Pending – 6,421

Gender:

Female – 8,188

Male – 10,823

Pending – 778

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.