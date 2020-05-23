19,789 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 329 deaths, 1,573 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 19,789 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, May 23. In addition, 329 people have died and 1,573 have been hospitalized. Another 12,745 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 39
  • Bedford County – 264
  • Benton County – 7
  • Bledsoe County – 607
  • Blount County – 81
  • Bradley County – 91
  • Campbell County – 17
  • Cannon County – 16
  • Carroll County – 27
  • Carter County — 19
  • Cheatham County – 103
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 8
  • Clay County – 6
  • Cocke County – 20
  • Coffee County – 65
  • Crockett County — 14
  • Cumberland County – 107
  • Davidson County – 4,465
  • Decatur County – 5
  • DeKalb County – 33
  • Dickson County – 101
  • Dyer County – 48
  • Fayette County – 104
  • Fentress County – 9
  • Franklin County – 45
  • Gibson County – 61
  • Giles County – 12
  • Grainger County – 6
  • Greene County – 48
  • Grundy County – 31
  • Hamblen County – 25
  • Hamilton County – 511
  • Hancock County – 1
  • Hardeman County — 188
  • Hardin County – 11
  • Hawkins County – 31
  • Haywood County — 29
  • Henderson County — 12
  • Henry County — 29
  • Hickman County – 54
  • Houston County – 7
  • Humphreys County – 12
  • Jackson County – 16
  • Jefferson County – 27
  • Johnson County – 15
  • Knox County – 326
  • Lake County – 408
  • Lauderdale County – 51
  • Lawrence County – 24
  • Lewis County — 3
  • Lincoln County – 26
  • Loudon County – 131
  • Macon County – 97
  • Madison County –164
  • Marion County – 36
  • Marshall County – 27
  • Maury County – 78
  • McMinn County – 133
  • McNairy County — 12
  • Meigs County – 25
  • Monroe County – 56
  • Montgomery County – 234
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 17
  • Obion County — 24
  • Overton County – 20
  • Perry County – 13
  • Pickett County — 3
  • Polk County – 14
  • Putnam County – 359
  • Rhea County – 194
  • Roane County – 13
  • Robertson County – 360
  • Rutherford County – 977
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 10
  • Sevier County – 72
  • Shelby County – 4,225
  • Smith County – 29
  • Stewart County — 8
  • Sullivan County – 61
  • Sumner County – 809
  • Tipton County – 426
  • Trousdale County — 1,388
  • Unicoi County – 3
  • Union County — 4
  • Van Buren County – 4
  • Warren County – 19
  • Washington County – 72
  • Wayne County – 63
  • Weakley County — 26
  • White County – 24
  • Williamson County – 503
  • Wilson County – 343
  • Out of state – 341
  • Pending – 81

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 7,933
  • Black or African-American – 4,075
  • Other/Multiracial – 1,954
  • Asian – 385
  • Pending – 5,442

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 9,898
  • Hispanic – 3,470
  • Pending – 6,421

Gender:

  • Female – 8,188
  • Male – 10,823
  • Pending – 778

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

