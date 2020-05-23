19,789 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 329 deaths, 1,573 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 19,789 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, May 23. In addition, 329 people have died and 1,573 have been hospitalized. Another 12,745 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 39
- Bedford County – 264
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 607
- Blount County – 81
- Bradley County – 91
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 16
- Carroll County – 27
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 103
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 8
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 65
- Crockett County — 14
- Cumberland County – 107
- Davidson County – 4,465
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 33
- Dickson County – 101
- Dyer County – 48
- Fayette County – 104
- Fentress County – 9
- Franklin County – 45
- Gibson County – 61
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 48
- Grundy County – 31
- Hamblen County – 25
- Hamilton County – 511
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 188
- Hardin County – 11
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 29
- Henderson County — 12
- Henry County — 29
- Hickman County – 54
- Houston County – 7
- Humphreys County – 12
- Jackson County – 16
- Jefferson County – 27
- Johnson County – 15
- Knox County – 326
- Lake County – 408
- Lauderdale County – 51
- Lawrence County – 24
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 26
- Loudon County – 131
- Macon County – 97
- Madison County –164
- Marion County – 36
- Marshall County – 27
- Maury County – 78
- McMinn County – 133
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 25
- Monroe County – 56
- Montgomery County – 234
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 24
- Overton County – 20
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 3
- Polk County – 14
- Putnam County – 359
- Rhea County – 194
- Roane County – 13
- Robertson County – 360
- Rutherford County – 977
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 10
- Sevier County – 72
- Shelby County – 4,225
- Smith County – 29
- Stewart County — 8
- Sullivan County – 61
- Sumner County – 809
- Tipton County – 426
- Trousdale County — 1,388
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 19
- Washington County – 72
- Wayne County – 63
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 24
- Williamson County – 503
- Wilson County – 343
- Out of state – 341
- Pending – 81
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 7,933
- Black or African-American – 4,075
- Other/Multiracial – 1,954
- Asian – 385
- Pending – 5,442
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 9,898
- Hispanic – 3,470
- Pending – 6,421
Gender:
- Female – 8,188
- Male – 10,823
- Pending – 778
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.