Drive-thru birthday party held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — One West Tennessean received a special birthday party.

Saturday was Jordan Hunt’s birthday, and it was celebrated with a drive-thru party.

First responders, friends and family drove up in their vehicles, gave gifts to and wished Hunt a happy birthday from a distance.

“COVID-19 has taken a lot of effect, so today we decided to do a little parade for him and surprise him so he can be with his friends little bit,” said Sylvia Hunt, Jordan Hunt’s mother.

“I am just glad that the weather turned out to be great, and I am just trying to enjoy this weekend, long holiday weekend and that’s just have a little fun,” said Edward Hunt, Jordan Hunt’s father.

Hunt turned 11-years-old.

The WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News team wishes Hunt a happy birthday!