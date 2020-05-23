Museum holds community weekend, announces special guest

JACKSON, Tenn. — For those of you looking for a place to spend Memorial Day and don’t know where to go, there is one place you might be interested in.

The Casey Jones Home and Railroad Museum held a community weekend, inviting the public back.

But the fun isn’t over.

The business is inviting the public to come into Casey Jones on Monday. Admission is free.

Those who attend that day can expect to see Charles Howse, who is Casey Jones’ great-grandson. He will be giving tours around the museum and sharing stories.

“Monday, we will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m,” said Casey Jones Home and Railroad Museum Managing Director Laura Beaver.

“We came down because it is his 87th birthday and Paxston’s fourth birthday, so we happen to see the museum was here so we want to see all the trains and everything that has to do with it,” said Penny Nelson, who is visiting form New York.

Beaver says Howse will be at the museum from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.