Scattered Storms Return In The Afternoon

Weather Update –9 am Saturday, May 23rd.

Scattered storms will return once again in the afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 80’s. Like yesterday, a couple of the storms could be strong or severe producing up to quarter sized hail and gusty winds. TIMING: Timing of the greatest concentration of storms over the area will be from 3 to 8 p.m. this afternoon and evening.

Today, Showers and storms in the afternoon, chance of rain 50%, highs in the upper 80’s.

Because of the humidity it could feel hotter than it really is. With places are expecting highs in the upper 80s, the humidity could make it feel like it’s in the lower 90s. The summer pattern will persist into next week, including Memorial Day. The chances for showers and storms is also expected to last through the new week and possibly to end the month, as trends show above average temperatures and wetter than average conditions into June.

