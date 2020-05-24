20,145 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 336 deaths, 1,583 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 20,145 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, May 24. In addition, 336 people have died and 1,583 have been hospitalized. Another 12,837 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 39

Bedford County – 265

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 607

Blount County – 82

Bradley County – 93

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 17

Carroll County – 27

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 104

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 8

Clay County – 7

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 65

Crockett County — 15

Cumberland County – 109

Davidson County – 4,518

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 33

Dickson County – 101

Dyer County – 48

Fayette County – 107

Fentress County – 10

Franklin County – 46

Gibson County – 60

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 46

Grundy County – 31

Hamblen County – 26

Hamilton County – 552

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 189

Hardin County – 11

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 29

Henderson County — 12

Henry County — 29

Hickman County – 53

Houston County – 7

Humphreys County – 12

Jackson County – 17

Jefferson County – 27

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 331

Lake County – 409

Lauderdale County – 51

Lawrence County – 24

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 25

Loudon County – 132

Macon County – 100

Madison County – 165

Marion County – 36

Marshall County – 27

Maury County – 78

McMinn County – 134

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 25

Monroe County – 56

Montgomery County – 240

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 24

Overton County – 20

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 14

Putnam County – 377

Rhea County – 195

Roane County – 15

Robertson County – 371

Rutherford County – 998

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 10

Sevier County – 72

Shelby County – 4,336

Smith County – 30

Stewart County — 9

Sullivan County – 61

Sumner County – 811

Tipton County – 421

Trousdale County — 1,393

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 19

Washington County – 73

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 26

White County – 27

Williamson County – 512

Wilson County – 355

Out of state – 387

Pending – 72

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 8,040

Black or African-American – 4,139

Other/Multiracial – 2,002

Asian – 387

Pending – 5,577

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 10,011

Hispanic – 3,578

Pending – 6,556

Gender:

Female – 8,363

Male – 11,004

Pending – 778

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.