20,145 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 336 deaths, 1,583 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 20,145 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, May 24. In addition, 336 people have died and 1,583 have been hospitalized. Another 12,837 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 39
  • Bedford County – 265
  • Benton County – 7
  • Bledsoe County – 607
  • Blount County – 82
  • Bradley County – 93
  • Campbell County – 17
  • Cannon County – 17
  • Carroll County – 27
  • Carter County — 19
  • Cheatham County – 104
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 8
  • Clay County – 7
  • Cocke County – 20
  • Coffee County – 65
  • Crockett County — 15
  • Cumberland County – 109
  • Davidson County – 4,518
  • Decatur County – 5
  • DeKalb County – 33
  • Dickson County – 101
  • Dyer County – 48
  • Fayette County – 107
  • Fentress County – 10
  • Franklin County – 46
  • Gibson County – 60
  • Giles County – 12
  • Grainger County – 6
  • Greene County – 46
  • Grundy County – 31
  • Hamblen County – 26
  • Hamilton County – 552
  • Hancock County – 1
  • Hardeman County — 189
  • Hardin County – 11
  • Hawkins County – 31
  • Haywood County — 29
  • Henderson County — 12
  • Henry County — 29
  • Hickman County – 53
  • Houston County – 7
  • Humphreys County – 12
  • Jackson County – 17
  • Jefferson County – 27
  • Johnson County – 15
  • Knox County – 331
  • Lake County – 409
  • Lauderdale County – 51
  • Lawrence County – 24
  • Lewis County — 3
  • Lincoln County – 25
  • Loudon County – 132
  • Macon County – 100
  • Madison County – 165
  • Marion County – 36
  • Marshall County – 27
  • Maury County – 78
  • McMinn County – 134
  • McNairy County — 12
  • Meigs County – 25
  • Monroe County – 56
  • Montgomery County – 240
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 17
  • Obion County — 24
  • Overton County – 20
  • Perry County – 13
  • Pickett County — 3
  • Polk County – 14
  • Putnam County – 377
  • Rhea County – 195
  • Roane County – 15
  • Robertson County – 371
  • Rutherford County – 998
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 10
  • Sevier County – 72
  • Shelby County – 4,336
  • Smith County – 30
  • Stewart County — 9
  • Sullivan County – 61
  • Sumner County – 811
  • Tipton County – 421
  • Trousdale County — 1,393
  • Unicoi County – 3
  • Union County — 4
  • Van Buren County – 4
  • Warren County – 19
  • Washington County – 73
  • Wayne County – 63
  • Weakley County — 26
  • White County – 27
  • Williamson County – 512
  • Wilson County – 355
  • Out of state – 387
  • Pending – 72

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

  • White – 8,040
  • Black or African-American – 4,139
  • Other/Multiracial – 2,002
  • Asian – 387
  • Pending – 5,577

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 10,011
  • Hispanic – 3,578
  • Pending – 6,556

Gender:

  • Female – 8,363
  • Male – 11,004
  • Pending – 778

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

