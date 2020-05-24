20,145 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 336 deaths, 1,583 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 20,145 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, May 24. In addition, 336 people have died and 1,583 have been hospitalized. Another 12,837 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 39
- Bedford County – 265
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 607
- Blount County – 82
- Bradley County – 93
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 17
- Carroll County – 27
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 104
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 8
- Clay County – 7
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 65
- Crockett County — 15
- Cumberland County – 109
- Davidson County – 4,518
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 33
- Dickson County – 101
- Dyer County – 48
- Fayette County – 107
- Fentress County – 10
- Franklin County – 46
- Gibson County – 60
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 46
- Grundy County – 31
- Hamblen County – 26
- Hamilton County – 552
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 189
- Hardin County – 11
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 29
- Henderson County — 12
- Henry County — 29
- Hickman County – 53
- Houston County – 7
- Humphreys County – 12
- Jackson County – 17
- Jefferson County – 27
- Johnson County – 15
- Knox County – 331
- Lake County – 409
- Lauderdale County – 51
- Lawrence County – 24
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 25
- Loudon County – 132
- Macon County – 100
- Madison County – 165
- Marion County – 36
- Marshall County – 27
- Maury County – 78
- McMinn County – 134
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 25
- Monroe County – 56
- Montgomery County – 240
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 24
- Overton County – 20
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 3
- Polk County – 14
- Putnam County – 377
- Rhea County – 195
- Roane County – 15
- Robertson County – 371
- Rutherford County – 998
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 10
- Sevier County – 72
- Shelby County – 4,336
- Smith County – 30
- Stewart County — 9
- Sullivan County – 61
- Sumner County – 811
- Tipton County – 421
- Trousdale County — 1,393
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 19
- Washington County – 73
- Wayne County – 63
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 27
- Williamson County – 512
- Wilson County – 355
- Out of state – 387
- Pending – 72
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 8,040
- Black or African-American – 4,139
- Other/Multiracial – 2,002
- Asian – 387
- Pending – 5,577
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 10,011
- Hispanic – 3,578
- Pending – 6,556
Gender:
- Female – 8,363
- Male – 11,004
- Pending – 778
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.