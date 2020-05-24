Baseball seniors receive honor ceremony

ATWOOD, Tenn. — Senior student athletes at one school received a special ceremony for what would be their final season.

West Carroll Junior-Senior High School honored five seniors on the baseball team Saturday afternoon.

Each student had a table set up on the baseball diamond with their name banner and number.

The athletes stood at the tables with their families as coaching staff spoke over the loud speaker about each senior and looked back on past baseball games.

“It’s pretty hard because doing that for four years straight and not doing it my senior year kind of hurts,” said first base player and pitcher Curt Foster.

Each athlete also received a gift.