Hundreds line up for Ross reopening

JACKSON, Tenn.–

“We just now leaving now, it’s um, I got 3 o’clock,” said Ross shopper Sam Flagg.

West Tennesseans waited hours to get into Ross Dress For Less, as the company decided to reopen their doors Sunday morning.

Its a decision some shoppers have waited weeks for.

“Oh yea, like constantly we have been driving by like the past week like every day to see when is it going to open,” said shopper Lexi Hopper.

Once shoppers got wind of when the store would reopen, hundreds lined up at the door.

Here’s a look at the line at 10 am Sunday.

Sam Flagg said he waited in line with his daughter for an hour.

“Man Ross is my spot, I got to go there, I represent Ross, I have to go there, they got good bargains, and then they had a sale, so it’s real good,” said Flagg.

“I didn’t want to wait, but my mom wanted to stay so I decided well I guess we can stay it just took forever,” said Hopper.

“… like it’s not worth it but we were already there,” said shopper Daili Bingham.

Some shoppers said the outcome was worth the wait.

“I just got some shorts and like a few shirts, for summer and like a jacket,” said Bingham.

“If you come back and there’s another line, would you stand in it again? Probably,” said Flagg.

“I would come back, I would do it earlier though, because I feel like it would be a little bit less of a wait,” said Hopper.

Ross’s corporate website says shoppers over the age of 55 will be able to shop for an hour earlier on Tuesdays.