Local church congratulates recent graduate

JACKSON, Tenn.–

A local church is recognizing one of their own, after graduating from high school.

Members of Home Missionary Baptist Church, are offering a big congratulations to Thomas Brown.

Members decorated their cars to show their support for Brown, at the parking lot of the church.

Pastor Willie Boyle said they usually celebrate their seniors every 4th of May.

“We just decided to do it this way, where we could recognize our own brother young Thomas Brown, and that’s why we’re here,” said Pastor Boyle.

Thomas received gift cards and money to prepare for college.