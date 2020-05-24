No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 153 recovered

JACKSON, Tenn. — No additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Madison County, keeping the number of cases at 168, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is currently on a ventilator.

Of the 168 patients, 153 are completely recovered.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 108 (64%)

38301: 43 (26%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 103 (61%)

White: 50 (30%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 4 (2%)

Unspecified: 4 (2%)

Gender:

Female: 93 (55%)

Male: 75 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 153 (91%)

Not recovered: 2 (1%)

Better: 8 (5%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: