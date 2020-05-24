No new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 153 recovered
JACKSON, Tenn. — No additional COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Madison County, keeping the number of cases at 168, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.
Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is currently on a ventilator.
Of the 168 patients, 153 are completely recovered.
The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 108 (64%)
- 38301: 43 (26%)
- 38356: 3 (2%)
- 38391: 4 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (1%)
- 38343: 4 (2%)
- 38313: 4 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 103 (61%)
- White: 50 (30%)
- Asian: 5 (3%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 4 (2%)
- Unspecified: 4 (2%)
Gender:
- Female: 93 (55%)
- Male: 75 (45%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 153 (91%)
- Not recovered: 2 (1%)
- Better: 8 (5%)
- Unknown: 3 (2%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 8 (4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 22 (13%)
- 31 – 40 years: 23 (14%)
- 41 – 50 years: 30 (18%)
- 51 – 60 years: 47 (28%)
- 61 – 70 years: 23 (14%)
- 71 – 80 years: 11 (6%)
- 80+ — 3 (2%)