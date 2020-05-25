168 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madison Co; 153 recovered

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a total of 168 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday.

No new cases were reported Monday morning.

Three Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is on a ventilator, according to the health department.

Of those 168 cases, 153 have completely recovered.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 108 (64%)

38301: 43 (26%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 103 (61%)

White: 50 (30%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 4 (2.5%)

Unspecified: 4 (2.5%)

Gender:

Female: 93 (55%)

Male: 75 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 153 (91%)

Not recovered: 2 (1%)

Better: 8 (5%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: