20,607 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 338 deaths, 1,594 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total 20,607 of cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, May 25. In addition, 338 people have died and 1,594 have been hospitalized. Another 13,073 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 39

Bedford County – 269

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 608

Blount County – 82

Bradley County – 98

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 17

Carroll County – 27

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 110

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 8

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 66

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 109

Davidson County – 4,632

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 34

Dickson County – 104

Dyer County – 48

Fayette County – 107

Fentress County – 11

Franklin County – 46

Gibson County – 60

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 47

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 26

Hamilton County – 601

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 188

Hardin County – 11

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 29

Henderson County — 13

Henry County — 29

Hickman County – 53

Houston County – 7

Humphreys County – 13

Jackson County – 17

Jefferson County – 27

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 336

Lake County – 410

Lauderdale County – 56

Lawrence County – 24

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 25

Loudon County – 136

Macon County – 101

Madison County – 168

Marion County – 36

Marshall County – 29

Maury County – 79

McMinn County – 135

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 25

Monroe County – 56

Montgomery County – 248

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 24

Overton County – 21

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 14

Putnam County – 380

Rhea County – 197

Roane County – 15

Robertson County – 389

Rutherford County – 1,029

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 11

Sevier County – 72

Shelby County – 4,451

Smith County – 30

Stewart County — 9

Sullivan County – 61

Sumner County – 827

Tipton County – 427

Trousdale County — 1,392

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 21

Washington County – 73

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 26

White County – 27

Williamson County – 522

Wilson County – 363

Out of state – 402

Pending – 84

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 8,135

Black or African-American – 4,203

Other/Multiracial – 2,066

Asian – 390

Pending – 5,813

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 10,117

Hispanic – 3,706

Pending – 6,784

Gender:

Female – 8,567

Male – 11,256

Pending – 784

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.