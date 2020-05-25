Mask concerns? Here’s the right way to wear one.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Over the last few weeks, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received several requests from viewers, asking how to correctly wear a cloth mask or other face covering.

With the help of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department and director Kim Tedford, we made this video to answer your questions.

In the video, Tedford will walk you through how to put on and correctly wear a cloth face mask, how to wear the masks the health department is providing for residents through the state, how to clean a mask, and how to wear other types of face coverings.