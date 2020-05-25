Sunny Hot And Humid With Afternoon Storms

Weather Update: Monday, May 25 —

Good Morning West Tennessee I hope everyone is having a safe Memorial day. It will be another hot and humid day. Temperatures this morning start off in the upper 60s. We should quickly climb through the 60 and 70s today. High temp will be around 88°F. Like this weekend, thunderstorms are expected again this afternoon as we remain on the western edge of a broad Mid-Atlantic ridge. This will maintain the chance of scattered storms in the afternoon. While I don’t anticipate severe storms today persay, there will be strong ones at times. Main threats will be withy brief heavy rain, lightning and perhaps small hail in some storms.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv