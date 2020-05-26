20,965 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 343 deaths, 1,609 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 20,965 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, May 26. In addition, 343 people have died and 1,609 have been hospitalized. Another 13,344 have recovered.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 40

Bedford County – 269

Benton County – 7

Bledsoe County – 608

Blount County – 84

Bradley County – 99

Campbell County – 17

Cannon County – 17

Carroll County – 27

Carter County — 19

Cheatham County – 112

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 8

Clay County – 6

Cocke County – 20

Coffee County – 66

Crockett County — 16

Cumberland County – 111

Davidson County – 4,716

Decatur County – 5

DeKalb County – 35

Dickson County – 106

Dyer County – 48

Fayette County – 108

Fentress County – 12

Franklin County – 48

Gibson County – 61

Giles County – 12

Grainger County – 6

Greene County – 47

Grundy County – 32

Hamblen County – 26

Hamilton County – 642

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 189

Hardin County – 11

Hawkins County – 31

Haywood County — 29

Henderson County — 13

Henry County — 29

Hickman County – 53

Houston County – 7

Humphreys County – 13

Jackson County – 17

Jefferson County – 28

Johnson County – 15

Knox County – 345

Lake County – 413

Lauderdale County – 56

Lawrence County – 24

Lewis County — 3

Lincoln County – 25

Loudon County – 136

Macon County – 108

Madison County – 174

Marion County – 37

Marshall County – 29

Maury County – 80

McMinn County – 135

McNairy County — 12

Meigs County – 25

Monroe County – 58

Montgomery County – 251

Moore County – 3

Morgan County — 17

Obion County — 27

Overton County – 23

Perry County – 13

Pickett County — 3

Polk County – 14

Putnam County – 410

Rhea County – 197

Roane County – 15

Robertson County – 414

Rutherford County – 1,063

Scott County – 11

Sequatchie County – 12

Sevier County – 75

Shelby County – 4,516

Smith County – 30

Stewart County — 9

Sullivan County – 62

Sumner County – 838

Tipton County – 427

Trousdale County — 1,392

Unicoi County – 3

Union County — 4

Van Buren County – 4

Warren County – 21

Washington County – 75

Wayne County – 63

Weakley County — 26

White County – 27

Williamson County – 527

Wilson County – 371

Out of state – 401

Pending – 83

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 8,273

Black or African-American – 4,266

Other/Multiracial – 2,172

Asian – 394

Pending – 5,860

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 10,265

Hispanic – 3,851

Pending – 6,849

Gender:

Female – 8,721

Male – 11,445

Pending – 799

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.