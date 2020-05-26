20,965 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 343 deaths, 1,609 hospitalizations
The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 20,965 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, May 26. In addition, 343 people have died and 1,609 have been hospitalized. Another 13,344 have recovered.
The report shows the following case count by county:
- Anderson County – 40
- Bedford County – 269
- Benton County – 7
- Bledsoe County – 608
- Blount County – 84
- Bradley County – 99
- Campbell County – 17
- Cannon County – 17
- Carroll County – 27
- Carter County — 19
- Cheatham County – 112
- Chester County – 12
- Claiborne County – 8
- Clay County – 6
- Cocke County – 20
- Coffee County – 66
- Crockett County — 16
- Cumberland County – 111
- Davidson County – 4,716
- Decatur County – 5
- DeKalb County – 35
- Dickson County – 106
- Dyer County – 48
- Fayette County – 108
- Fentress County – 12
- Franklin County – 48
- Gibson County – 61
- Giles County – 12
- Grainger County – 6
- Greene County – 47
- Grundy County – 32
- Hamblen County – 26
- Hamilton County – 642
- Hancock County – 1
- Hardeman County — 189
- Hardin County – 11
- Hawkins County – 31
- Haywood County — 29
- Henderson County — 13
- Henry County — 29
- Hickman County – 53
- Houston County – 7
- Humphreys County – 13
- Jackson County – 17
- Jefferson County – 28
- Johnson County – 15
- Knox County – 345
- Lake County – 413
- Lauderdale County – 56
- Lawrence County – 24
- Lewis County — 3
- Lincoln County – 25
- Loudon County – 136
- Macon County – 108
- Madison County – 174
- Marion County – 37
- Marshall County – 29
- Maury County – 80
- McMinn County – 135
- McNairy County — 12
- Meigs County – 25
- Monroe County – 58
- Montgomery County – 251
- Moore County – 3
- Morgan County — 17
- Obion County — 27
- Overton County – 23
- Perry County – 13
- Pickett County — 3
- Polk County – 14
- Putnam County – 410
- Rhea County – 197
- Roane County – 15
- Robertson County – 414
- Rutherford County – 1,063
- Scott County – 11
- Sequatchie County – 12
- Sevier County – 75
- Shelby County – 4,516
- Smith County – 30
- Stewart County — 9
- Sullivan County – 62
- Sumner County – 838
- Tipton County – 427
- Trousdale County — 1,392
- Unicoi County – 3
- Union County — 4
- Van Buren County – 4
- Warren County – 21
- Washington County – 75
- Wayne County – 63
- Weakley County — 26
- White County – 27
- Williamson County – 527
- Wilson County – 371
- Out of state – 401
- Pending – 83
The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.
Race:
- White – 8,273
- Black or African-American – 4,266
- Other/Multiracial – 2,172
- Asian – 394
- Pending – 5,860
Ethnicity:
- Not Hispanic/Latino – 10,265
- Hispanic – 3,851
- Pending – 6,849
Gender:
- Female – 8,721
- Male – 11,445
- Pending – 799
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.