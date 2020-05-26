20,965 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 343 deaths, 1,609 hospitalizations

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 20,965 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, May 26. In addition, 343 people have died and 1,609 have been hospitalized. Another 13,344 have recovered.

May 26

The report shows the following case count by county:

  • Anderson County – 40
  • Bedford County – 269
  • Benton County – 7
  • Bledsoe County – 608
  • Blount County – 84
  • Bradley County – 99
  • Campbell County – 17
  • Cannon County – 17
  • Carroll County – 27
  • Carter County — 19
  • Cheatham County – 112
  • Chester County – 12
  • Claiborne County – 8
  • Clay County – 6
  • Cocke County – 20
  • Coffee County – 66
  • Crockett County — 16
  • Cumberland County – 111
  • Davidson County – 4,716
  • Decatur County – 5
  • DeKalb County – 35
  • Dickson County – 106
  • Dyer County – 48
  • Fayette County – 108
  • Fentress County – 12
  • Franklin County – 48
  • Gibson County – 61
  • Giles County – 12
  • Grainger County – 6
  • Greene County – 47
  • Grundy County – 32
  • Hamblen County – 26
  • Hamilton County – 642
  • Hancock County – 1
  • Hardeman County — 189
  • Hardin County – 11
  • Hawkins County – 31
  • Haywood County — 29
  • Henderson County — 13
  • Henry County — 29
  • Hickman County – 53
  • Houston County – 7
  • Humphreys County – 13
  • Jackson County – 17
  • Jefferson County – 28
  • Johnson County – 15
  • Knox County – 345
  • Lake County – 413
  • Lauderdale County – 56
  • Lawrence County – 24
  • Lewis County — 3
  • Lincoln County – 25
  • Loudon County – 136
  • Macon County – 108
  • Madison County – 174
  • Marion County – 37
  • Marshall County – 29
  • Maury County – 80
  • McMinn County – 135
  • McNairy County — 12
  • Meigs County – 25
  • Monroe County – 58
  • Montgomery County – 251
  • Moore County – 3
  • Morgan County — 17
  • Obion County — 27
  • Overton County – 23
  • Perry County – 13
  • Pickett County — 3
  • Polk County – 14
  • Putnam County – 410
  • Rhea County – 197
  • Roane County – 15
  • Robertson County – 414
  • Rutherford County – 1,063
  • Scott County – 11
  • Sequatchie County – 12
  • Sevier County – 75
  • Shelby County – 4,516
  • Smith County – 30
  • Stewart County — 9
  • Sullivan County – 62
  • Sumner County – 838
  • Tipton County – 427
  • Trousdale County — 1,392
  • Unicoi County – 3
  • Union County — 4
  • Van Buren County – 4
  • Warren County – 21
  • Washington County – 75
  • Wayne County – 63
  • Weakley County — 26
  • White County – 27
  • Williamson County – 527
  • Wilson County – 371
  • Out of state – 401
  • Pending – 83

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

May 26 Race

Race:

  • White – 8,273
  • Black or African-American – 4,266
  • Other/Multiracial – 2,172
  • Asian – 394
  • Pending – 5,860

May 26 Ethnicity

Ethnicity:

  • Not Hispanic/Latino – 10,265
  • Hispanic – 3,851
  • Pending – 6,849

May 26 Gender

Gender:

  • Female – 8,721
  • Male – 11,445
  • Pending – 799

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

