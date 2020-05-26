Crockett County Schools start summer feeding program

ALAMO, Tenn. — A school district in West Tennessee wants to keep students fed over the summer.

“I think it’s great for the school system to be out in the community to help those who are in need, and it also helps parents not have one more thing to worry about in the summer time,” Whitney Thornton, the school nutrition supervisor for Crockett County Schools, said.

Crockett County School Nutrition kicked off its 2020 summer feeding program Tuesday, distributing many meals to students across the county.

“It’s open to any child 18 and under, regardless of income,” Thornton said, ” we’ll be serving one day’s worth of meals, so they’ll get lunch for that day and then breakfast for the following day.”

Thornton says meal pickup runs Monday through Friday from 11 in the morning to 12:30 in the afternoon.

Families can pick up food in seven locations across Crockett County: Alamo City Park, Crockett County High School, ED Brown Park, Bells City Park, Friendship Community Center, Gadsden Elementary School, and Maury City Park.

Getting one of these meals is actually very easy. All you have to do is pull up and park, and tell them how many students you have in your family. Each students gets a meal.

“If they would like to walk up to the park site, they can do it that way as well,” Thornton said.

At one point, the pickup site at Alamo City Park ran out, and nutritionists called to get more food.

Nutritionists expect that they may serve more students this summer than in the past.

“With the turnout we’ve seen normal for Alamo City Park in previous summers, we usually serve 80 to 100 children in a day,” Thornton said.

Due to the pandemic, students must take the meals off site and eat them.

Students also don’t have to be with their parents to pick up the meals.

Meal pickup runs through July 17, and will be closed July 3.