DIRECTOR, BAHAKEL DIGITAL MEDIA …………… Charlotte, NC

Job Description

Bahakel Communications, a media company in Charlotte, North Carolina, is searching for a high-performing strategic leader to serve as Director, Bahakel Digital Media. This executive’s initial role will be to plan, develop and launch its new centralized in-house corporate digital company, Bahakel Digital. Ultimately, Bahakel Digital’s goal is to grow digital revenue for the company’s television and radio stations.

Responsibilities

Develop a strategic plan and execution time table for launch through immediate 5-year cycle

Analyze, organize and GROW individual stations’ assets in the areas of: Revenue Content Platforms and distribution User impressions and engagements Operations efficiency Brand equity

Build a full suite of agency services to provide effective solutions for stations’ digital clients’ needs

Vet and create strong third-party vendor and ad tech partnerships

Recruit proven performers and manage an accountable team of direct reports

Foster collaborative cultures between stations’ digital departments

Provide digital insight and skills training to stations’ local sales and operations staffs

Share best-practices techniques with stations’ managements

Manage digital forecasts and budgets

Skills & Experience Required

Effective communicator and inclusive leader who listens well, takes input from all levels, creates and achieves a shared vision

10+ years of proven performance in leadership positions within broadcast television companies

3+ years of recent multimedia sales experience immersed in OTT, In-Stream and numerous additional digital products and services

Proven strong track record of successful leadership, creativity, innovation and goal achievement

Top-notch critical thinking skills and data-driven decision-making capabilities

Mastery of organization, prioritization and time-management

Possesses compelling speaking and presentation skills

Experience working within large Fortune 500 and small privately held media ownership groups

Demonstrates excellent judgement, is well-respected and is an industry and community leader

Experience with Wide Orbit traffic and billing system preferred

ABOUT BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS

Bahakel Communications, Ltd. is a regional broadcaster in the southern United States. Founded by the late Cy Bahakel in 1953, Bahakel Communications owns 6 television stations (WCCB in Charlotte, NC; WOLO-TV in Columbia, SC; WFXB in Myrtle Beach, SC; WAKA, WBMM and WNCF in Montgomery, AL; and WBBJ-TV in Jackson, TN), Bahakel Communications owns 6 radio stations, KILO and KRXP in Colorado Springs, CO; WDEF-AM, WDEF-FM, WDOD-FM, and WUUQ-FM in Chattanooga, TN). A family-owned company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bahakel Communications is committed to excellence in innovative local television and radio broadcasting and recognition of the true value of its employees.

Bahakel Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Email resumes:

Carol Mangin, Executive Assistant

carol.mangin@wccbcharlotte.com

No phone calls, please.