Health department confirms 8 COVID-19 cases at transitional care facility

JACKSON, Tenn. — Eight residents at a Jackson care center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The health department says the eight additional positive cases are at American Health Communities West Tennessee Transitional Care. Health department staff are working to determine whether all eight individuals are Madison County residents, according to a news release.

The results come after testing at the facility, according to the health department.

The release says they are currently counted for Madison County’s statistics because the facility is in the county.

The health department says they received nine confirmed positive cases of the virus by Tuesday morning, bringing the total count to 177.

The ninth case is a 45-year-old woman, and staff members are still trying to contact her, according to a news release.

Two residents are currently hospitalized, and one of them remains on a ventilator.

The health department released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 109 (64%)

38301: 43 (26%)

38356: 3 (2%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (1%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 103 (61%)

White: 50 (30%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 4 (2%)

Unspecified: 5 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 94 (56%)

Male: 75 (45%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 153 (91%)

Not recovered: 2 (1%)

Better: 8 (5%)

Unknown: 4 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: