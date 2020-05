How to donate during COVID-19

If you’re looking to give back during the coronavirus pandemic, there are many nonprofits who need your support.

One is the American Red Cross. You can donate online, and select to send the money to your local chapter.

Another is the McNairy County-Carl Perkins Center. They’re having an online auction instead of their annual in-person dinner and auction.

You can see the items and bid online here. The auction ends on Friday.