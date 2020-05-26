Increasing Clouds, Storms Later

Weather Update: Tuesday, May 26 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We have another mild start to the morning with temperatures holding in the low 70s. It is still a tad on the humid side with dew point temperatures in the mid 60s. The forecast today is a little more complicated. There are three separate features that will have effect on today. The main one is the ridge which has weakened just a touch, but still in control for the most part. We will still warm into the low 80s today. The second feature that will affect the forecast is  a weak mid level disturbance over Alabama and Georgia drifing northwest towards Tennessee. The disturbance will be responsible for the clouds that will increase through this morning, and perhaps a spotty showers or two this morning. Finally, the third feature will be a cold front that will move closer to West Tennessee, due to the weakening of the Mid-Atlantic ridge. It will have more of an effect towards this evening  and into the overnight as the coverage of showers and storms increases.

