Mugshots : Madison County : 05/22/20 – 05/26/20 May 26, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/51Kristan Murphy Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/51Akeiyla Adams Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 3/51Anfernee Moss Schedule III drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/51Anthony Brandon Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/51Antray Morrow Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/51Bridgette Cooper Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/51Christopher Daniels Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/51Colin Crews Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/51Deanne Taylor Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/51Edward Scott Owes Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/51Foster Robertson Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 12/51Hailey Partridge Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 13/51Jake Dotson White Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 14/51Jeffery Lynn Gray Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 15/51Joe Willie Carter Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/51John David Graves Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 17/51Ladavion Payton Reckless endangerment, open container law, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/51Myia A. Marshall Schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 19/51Nick John Poulon Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 20/51Shavon Moore Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/51Tavarkeyo Dotson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 22/51Travis Clark Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 23/51Montavous Williamson Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 24/51William Harris Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 25/51William Duncan Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 26/51Terrence Woods Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 27/51Sharhonda Boone Identity theft, theft of property under $10,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 28/51Shanetta Johnson Vandalism, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 29/51Samuel Clay Sikes Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 30/51Russell B. Epperson Theft under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, escape Show Caption Hide Caption 31/51Ronald Purdy Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 32/51Robert Cook Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 33/51Mentellise Davis Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 34/51Dejanae Spearman Vandalism, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 35/51Deveion Walker Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 36/51Jajuan Blaylock Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 37/51Jared Hernandez Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 38/51Jarston Howse Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 39/51Jesus Martinez Assault, driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 40/51Justin Peterson Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 41/51Larry Lester Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to comply, failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 42/51Leigh Ann Swain Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 43/51Matthew Brown Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 44/51Kristie Cortez-Vernon Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 45/51Clinton Gipson Arson Show Caption Hide Caption 46/51Clifton Barham Aggravated burglary, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 47/51Shauntavia Cheatum Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 48/51Charles Vinson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 49/51Charles Cheshier Kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 50/51Brittney Champion Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 51/51Ashley Beard Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/22/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/26/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.