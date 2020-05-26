Mugshots : Madison County : 05/22/20 – 05/26/20

1/51 Kristan Murphy Vandalism

2/51 Akeiyla Adams Aggravated burglary

3/51 Anfernee Moss Schedule III drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/51 Anthony Brandon Aggravated assault

5/51 Antray Morrow Simple domestic assault

6/51 Bridgette Cooper Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/51 Christopher Daniels Violation of probation

8/51 Colin Crews Simple domestic assault



9/51 Deanne Taylor Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/51 Edward Scott Owes Violation of probation

11/51 Foster Robertson Aggravated assault

12/51 Hailey Partridge Disorderly conduct

13/51 Jake Dotson White Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

14/51 Jeffery Lynn Gray Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident

15/51 Joe Willie Carter Aggravated assault

16/51 John David Graves Simple domestic assault



17/51 Ladavion Payton Reckless endangerment, open container law, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

18/51 Myia A. Marshall Schedule I drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange

19/51 Nick John Poulon Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation, resisting stop/arrest

20/51 Shavon Moore Simple domestic assault

21/51 Tavarkeyo Dotson Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

22/51 Travis Clark Violation of community corrections

23/51 Montavous Williamson Violation of community corrections

24/51 William Harris Vandalism



25/51 William Duncan Failure to appear, violation of probation

26/51 Terrence Woods Vandalism

27/51 Sharhonda Boone Identity theft, theft of property under $10,000

28/51 Shanetta Johnson Vandalism, violation of community corrections

29/51 Samuel Clay Sikes Possession of methamphetamine, driving under the influence, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

30/51 Russell B. Epperson Theft under $1,000, schedule VI drug violations, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, escape

31/51 Ronald Purdy Public intoxication

32/51 Robert Cook Simple domestic assault



33/51 Mentellise Davis Failure to appear

34/51 Dejanae Spearman Vandalism, aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident

35/51 Deveion Walker Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations

36/51 Jajuan Blaylock Reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, evading arrest, resisting stop/arrest, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving while unlicensed, violation of implied consent law

37/51 Jared Hernandez Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

38/51 Jarston Howse Failure to appear

39/51 Jesus Martinez Assault, driving under the influence

40/51 Justin Peterson Violation of community corrections, failure to appear



41/51 Larry Lester Shoplifting/theft of property, failure to comply, failure to appear, violation of probation

42/51 Leigh Ann Swain Failure to appear

43/51 Matthew Brown Vandalism

44/51 Kristie Cortez-Vernon Shoplifting/theft of property

45/51 Clinton Gipson Arson

46/51 Clifton Barham Aggravated burglary, criminal trespass

47/51 Shauntavia Cheatum Failure to appear

48/51 Charles Vinson Violation of probation



49/51 Charles Cheshier Kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault

50/51 Brittney Champion Reckless endangerment

51/51 Ashley Beard Vandalism







































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/22/20 and 7 a.m. on 05/26/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.