Local nonprofits accept donations despite event cancellations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Nonprofits across West Tennessee have either had to postpone or cancel many of their fundraising events due to COVID-19. One of those events is the American Red Cross’ Annual Heroes Luncheon.

“It’s been one of those prime examples of taking a very difficult situation, learning from it, growing and moving forward in spite of it,” David Hicks, Executive Director of the Mid-West Chapter of the American Red Cross, said.

Each year, they recognize local heroes in the community and also raise money to help the local chapter. But even though this year’s luncheon has been canceled, you can still donate online.

“They also will have the opportunity to choose a drop down menu, local chapter, so we can make sure the money they’re contributing will stay local for our disaster response,” Hicks said.

The Red Cross is also doing a phone-a-thon right now, reaching out to donors who have given in the past four years, and to say thank you for their support in the past.

Another annual event that’s been canceled: the McNairy County-Carl Perkins Center Dinner and Auction. But, they’re also still giving you a way to help support them.

The center made a video asking you to imagine a world without child abuse leading up to their online auction.

“We’ve had a lot of people checking in with us, sending prayers,” Callie Allison, Director of the McNairy County-Carl Perkins Center, said. “We’ve also had people donate wipes and diapers, things like that.”

It takes about $100,000 a year to run the McNairy County-Carl Perkins Center. But, after having to cancel five of their events because of COVID-19, they’re short about $80,000.

Allison says the city and county have rallied behind them, providing meals to their families and donating money when they can.

“This is the time we need our county the most. These are McNairy County kids we’re serving, and what would life be like without a child advocacy center? I don’t want to imagine that,” Allison said.

The auction started Tuesday at 8 a.m. and runs through Friday.

You can donate to the Red Cross here.

Or, you can bid on items in the online auction here.